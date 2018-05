Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Low-cost membrane can help clean up oil spills

India Today highlighted UBC research on a new method to assist with oil spill clean up.

“This technology offers an effective and eco-friendly way to reduce the negative impacts of oily water and wastewater, which are being produced by domestic, municipal and industrial processes every day,” said Chun Haow Kung, a UBC master’s candidate and study lead.