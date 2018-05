Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian money, research helps China become global telecom superpower

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC in a story about Canadian universities conducting research for a Chinese telecom company.

Huawei Technologies committed about $50 million of funding to Canadian universities for the development of new ultra-fast wireless technology. A second Globe and Mail story on the subject calls on the Canadian government to examine potential security risks of working with the company.