B.C. researchers say hearing loss contributes to seniors’ isolation, loneliness

Hearing loss should be accounted for in community programs according to UBC researchers, CBC reported.

Charlotte Jones, a professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and her colleagues found many seniors weren’t getting the anticipated benefits from exercise groups due to hearing issues.