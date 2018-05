Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anti-vaccination moms judged harshly, UBC study finds

The Vancouver Sun highlighted a UBC study that found mothers of unvaccinated kids are judged harshly by other people.

“How under-vaccinated children and their parents are viewed by others heavily depends on the reasons why the child hasn’t been vaccinated,” said lead author Richard Carpiano, a UBC sociology professor.

The story also appeared in The Province.