Study looking at declining mule deer population

Adam T. Ford, a professor and Canada Research Chair in wildlife restoration ecology at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to Kelowna Capital News about research into the declining mule deer population.

“What we have heard from Indigenous communities, ecologists, and resident hunters is that the decline of mule deer matters to them and the status quo is no longer sufficient,” Ford said.