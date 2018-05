Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Software engineers could soon outsource part of their jobs to Alexa

Futurism mentioned work by UBC computer scientists in an article about a hack that allows software engineers to use Amazon Alexa’s virtual assistant for coding projects.

Reid Holmes and Thomas Fritz, two UBC computer science professors, and Nick Bradley, a student, worked on the project.