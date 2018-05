Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Province investing $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Kelowna Now mentioned UBC in an article about a provincial investment for more nurse practitioners.

Funding will go to UBC, University of Victoria and University of Northern B.C.