How can Costco undersell other gas stations by 23 cents a litre?

CTV interviewed Katherine White, a marketing professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about Costco’s ability to sell gas for less than their competitors.

“They’re using it as a mechanism to attract consumers to the store,” she said.