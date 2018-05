Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Data governance in the digital age: How Facebook disrupted democracy

The Financial Post published an op-ed by Taylor Owen, a UBC professor of digital media and global affairs, about data governance.

“The idea that a citizen has a right to the data that is collected about them radically changes the power dynamic of the platform economy,” he wrote.