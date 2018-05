Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. naturopaths under investigation for offering treatment to ‘eliminate autism’

Global interviewed Pat Mirenda, director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research and Collaboration in Autism at UBC, for an article about naturopaths offering an unproven therapy to treat autism.

She described why the treatment can give people false hope.