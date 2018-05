Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. government unveils plans for urgent primary care centres

Morgan Price, the interim co-head of UBC’s department of family practice, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about the government’s new plans for urgent primary care centres.

Price said experience internationally has shown team-based primary care can improve quality and reduce costs.