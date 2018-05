Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aecon deal threatened Canadian sovereignty, Trudeau says

The Globe and Mail quoted Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, in a story about Ottawa blocking a Chinese company from taking over of one of Canada’s largest construction companies.

Jiang noted that the Trudeau government had previously allowed two companies with sensitive technology to be purchased by Chinese companies.