A line has been crossed on taxing soaring home values

Paul Kershaw, a professor in UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of Generation Squeeze, spoke to the Globe and Mail about taxing homes.

Kershaw suggested that policies that allow homeowners to defer property taxes until they sell help to address affordability concerns.