Why the U.S. and China called a truce in their trade war

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about the end to the trade war between the U.S. and China.

“The initial exchanges of punches bruised both sides and neither appeared to want the injuries to become more painful,” Jiang wrote.