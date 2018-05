Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC’s expanded medical school makes impact in smaller B.C. communities

Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted in an Indo-Canadian Voice article about the reach of the university’s expanded medical school.

“By broadening our students’ horizons, more of them are choosing to practise in communities where doctors have traditionally been scarce,” he said.