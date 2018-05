Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest millennial trend? Buying a franchise business

CBC interviewed Ann Stone, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about a new millennial trend.

Stone believes the increasing role of millennials in franchising is a natural trend.

