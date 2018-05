Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plasma medications from paid donors are safe: Federal panel

Penny Ballem, a UBC hematology specialist, was quoted in a Globe and Mail article about a report that examined plasma medications from paid donors.

“Fundamentally, we could find no indication that the use of paid donors and commercial collection was causing harm,” said Ballem, also the chair of a federal panel on the topic.