Fate of Anbang’s B.C. properties unclear

Business in Vancouver mentioned Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, in a story about a Chinese company that has assets in Vancouver.

Tiberghien said the company was “too big to fail” for the Chinese economy.