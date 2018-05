Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada, Denmark announce joint task force to resolve Arctic boundary issues

Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, spoke to Radio Canada for a story about a task force to address the Arctic boundary issue.

He said he was pleased that there has been some recent movement on the file.