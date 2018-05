Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is spacetime?

Mark Van Raamsdonk, a UBC physics professor, was quoted in a Scientific American article about spacetime.

“The emergence of a big spacetime is directly tied into the entangling of these field theory degrees of freedom,” Van Raamsdonk said.