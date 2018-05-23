Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Parts of Richmond feel strong community connection

Richmond News interviewed Kendall Ho, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine and lead of the digital emergency medicine unit, about a report that found Lower Mainland residents who feel a strong connection to their community are more likely to report being in good mental and physical health.

“This report certainly affirms the importance of connectedness to individual health and wellness, an important issue that we should highlight to our medical students and health professional trainees,” he said.