B.C. Securities Commission joins international regulators on fraudulent cryptocurrency crackdown

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Victoria Lemieux, who leads a blockchain research and education cluster at UBC, after investors in B.C. are being told to be cautious when making a cryptocurrency-related investment.

She explained that scams in the crypto-market are also problematic for those working on legitimate projects in the industry.

Lemieux also spoke to BC Business about cryptocurrency.