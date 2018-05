Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington state finds virus in Cooke Atlantic salmon, plans expanded testing

The Seattle Times reported on fish virus research from UBC and Canada’s department of fisheries and oceans.

Researchers reported that a virus often found in Atlantic salmon in B.C. fish farms is connected to health problems in native Pacific chinook salmon.