Trading tax info with China will allow Canada to monitor tax evasion among foreign-property owners

David Ley, a UBC geography professor and expert in immigration and housing markets, was quoted in a Globe and Mail article about China and Canada exchanging tax and financial information.

Ley said people who have difficulties with the Chinese government may be more exposed.