Surtax on $3-million homes doesn’t go far enough: UBC prof

Star Vancouver cited work by two UBC professors in a story about a tax increase for homes worth over $3 million.

Paul Kershaw, founder of Generation Squeeze, started a campaign calling for a “tax shift” from incomes to property wealth.

Tom Davidoff, an economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business argues that B.C.’s relatively low property taxes and high income taxes make it more attractive to own investment property in the province.

Kershaw also spoke to CTV on the same topic.