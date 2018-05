Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale for Canada: Economists

The Canadian Press interviewed Werner Antweiler, a professor of economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about Oregon’s recreational marijuana market.

Antweiler said market fluctuations will depend on whether or not the government limits licensing and prices.

The CP story appeared on CBC, CTV, in The Province, and the Times Colonist.