Vancouver’s rate of drug-overdose deaths now ranks among highest in North America

Dan Small, a medical anthropologist and adjunct professor at UBC, was interviewed for a Georgia Straight article about a request for a royal commission to investigate Canada’s overdose crisis.

Small said he thinks a commission would find that some blame for the crisis lies with the former Conservative government.