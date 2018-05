Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cannabis potency tests improving as legalization gets closer

Researchers from UBC’s Okanagan campus are working to streamline the process of testing marijuana potency, Global reported (here and here).

“We have developed a new testing protocol that basically speeds things up,” said Matt Noesthedon, a chemistry PhD candidate.