As Britain reveals its first-ever cyberattack against ISIS, experts ask if Canada will be as open

Michael Byers, a defence expert and the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, spoke to CBC for an article about cyberattacks.

Byers discussed the crucial difference between hacking and destroying an adversary’s computer networks and spreading false information.