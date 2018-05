Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2,300-year-old Chinese philosophy shows why we should try to be a mess

Edward Slingerland, a professor of Asian studies at UBC, was quoted in a Quartz article about letting go of complete order in our lives.

Slingerland explained how Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi wrote about the benefits of releasing the tendency to control everything.