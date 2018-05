Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO cancer breakthrough

Castanet reported on researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus who discovered a new way of using infrared light to monitor cancer progression during radiation treatment.

“Our goal was to identify a technique that can monitor a cancer’s sensitivity and response to radiation so that the dose can be adjusted to meet an individual patient’s needs,” said Andrew Jirasek, a physics professor and one of the study’s lead authors.