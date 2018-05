Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shopping cart replacement developed for homeless people

CBC reported on new cart for homeless people to store and transport their possessions that was built by engineering students at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The prototype will be tested on the streets of Kelowna.