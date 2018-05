Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Quebec survey respondents positive, pragmatic about ties with China

The Hill Times published an op-ed by UBC academics about a survey that examined how people in Quebec feel about China.

The results showed Quebecers have more positive views of China than other Canadians.