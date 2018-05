Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Public feels a ‘sense of urgency’ to restore B.C.’s foraged forests: Study

Star Vancouver reported on a UBC study that found the public trusts scientists and Indigenous groups more than government and industry.

“Recent natural disasters such as wildfires and mountain pine beetle epidemics influence how citizens think … they believe [restoration] is a priority that needs to be addressed,” said Guillaume Peterson St-Laurent, the study’s lead author and a UBC PhD candidate.