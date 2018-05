Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

People who live in small towns are happier than everyone else: Researchers

The Washington Post highlighted happiness research from UBC and McGill University.

The working paper on the geography of well-being in Canada found an association between population density and happiness.

The story also appeared in the Toronto Star.