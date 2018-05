Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is the oil industry Canada’s ‘deep state’?

The Tyee mentioned a study published by UBC and Memorial University in an article about Canada’s energy industry.

The 2013 study found that the Globe and Mail and National Post were not providing readers with a full picture of global warming issues.