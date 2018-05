Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baloney Meter: Is voter information card a doorway to electoral fraud?

The Canadian Press interviewed Richard Johnston, Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation at UBC, after members of the Conservative Party made claims of possible voter fraud in the 2015 election.

“The question of electoral fraud just was not an issue,” he said.

The CP story appeared on CTV and in the National Post and Times Colonist.