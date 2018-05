Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A test for pot potency from UBC Okanagan

Kelowna Capital News featured researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus who developed a quicker test for cannabis quality.

“Traditional tests can take upwards of 20 minutes to perform, where we can do it in under seven,” said Matthew Noestheden, a chemistry PhD candidate.