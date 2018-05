Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

High-tech homeless cart

Castanet highlighted a group of students from UBC’s Okanagan campus who built the first-ever personal belongings carrier designed for homeless people.

The idea came from a partnership between UBCO’s school of engineering and Metro Community Church.

A similar story appeared on Kelowna Capital News.