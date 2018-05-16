Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers showcase work at #BCTECH Summit Media Advisories

University of B.C. researchers will be available today to discuss their projects on the Research Runway at the #BCTECH Summit:

Shahria Alam and Anas Issa

School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus

Cel: 250-212-9200 (Shahria Alam)

Cel: 250-317-3860 (Anas Issa)

Spring-based piston bracing system that could reduce seismic damage and keep structures serviceable after an earthquake

Liisa Holsti

Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy

Email: liisa.holsti@ubc.ca

The Calmer, a robotic platform inside an incubator, simulates skin-to-skin contact for babies too fragile to be held by their parents

Karon MacLean and Paul Bucci

Department of Computer Science

Email: maclean@cs.ubc.ca (Karon MacLean)

Email: pbucci@cs.ubc.ca (Paul Bucci)

Expressive, engaging, and fun emotion-detection systems that use machine-learning techniques on many aspects of sensed touch

Helen Novak Lauscher

Department of Emergency Medicine

Cel: 604-341-8625

Email: helen.nl@ubc.ca

A patient-centered home health monitoring solution designed to ease a patient’s transition from hospital to home

David Perrin

Department of Chemistry

Email: dperrin@chem.ubc.ca

Breakthrough platform technology for producing imaging agents used to image cancer

Danielle Salvatore and Curtis Burlinguette

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Cel: 604-240-5527 (Danielle Salvatore)

Email: dsalvatore@chbe.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-2293 (Curtis Burlinguette)

Email: cberling@chem.ubc.ca

New technology capable of converting carbon dioxide into fuels and chemicals of economic value

Alla Sheffer

Department of Computer Science

Email: sheffa@cs.ubc.ca

A set of techniques for converting 2D sketches into 3D models, and a collection of methods that allow fashion designers to easily create new garment designs and patterns

Fariborz Taghipour

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Ultraviolet reactors that operate with LEDs for water and air purification, and sensing hazardous gases or pollutants

Mohammad Zarifi

School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus

Cel: 250-807-8874

Email: mohammad.zarifi@ubc.ca

Instrumentation systems based on microwave portable sensors, for potential use in environmental monitoring, biomedical sensing, and security and safety applications

UBC-supported ventures exhibiting at the summit: Durabrace, FraXure, CEP, Embrace, Meatme.ca

Visit Innovation UBC for more information about UBC at the #BCTECH Summit. To request an interview with Gail Murphy, UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation, please contact Erik Rolfsen at 604-209-3048.