UBC researchers showcase work at #BCTECH Summit

University of B.C. researchers will be available today to discuss their projects on the Research Runway at the #BCTECH Summit:
Shahria Alam and Anas Issa
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus
Cel: 250-212-9200 (Shahria Alam)
Cel: 250-317-3860 (Anas Issa)
- Spring-based piston bracing system that could reduce seismic damage and keep structures serviceable after an earthquake
Liisa Holsti
Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Email: liisa.holsti@ubc.ca
- The Calmer, a robotic platform inside an incubator, simulates skin-to-skin contact for babies too fragile to be held by their parents
Karon MacLean and Paul Bucci
Department of Computer Science
Email: maclean@cs.ubc.ca (Karon MacLean)
Email: pbucci@cs.ubc.ca (Paul Bucci)
- Expressive, engaging, and fun emotion-detection systems that use machine-learning techniques on many aspects of sensed touch
Helen Novak Lauscher
Department of Emergency Medicine
Cel: 604-341-8625
Email: helen.nl@ubc.ca
- A patient-centered home health monitoring solution designed to ease a patient’s transition from hospital to home
David Perrin
Department of Chemistry
Email: dperrin@chem.ubc.ca
- Breakthrough platform technology for producing imaging agents used to image cancer
Danielle Salvatore and Curtis Burlinguette
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
Cel: 604-240-5527 (Danielle Salvatore)
Email: dsalvatore@chbe.ubc.ca
Phone: 604-822-2293 (Curtis Burlinguette)
Email: cberling@chem.ubc.ca
- New technology capable of converting carbon dioxide into fuels and chemicals of economic value
Alla Sheffer
Department of Computer Science
Email: sheffa@cs.ubc.ca
- A set of techniques for converting 2D sketches into 3D models, and a collection of methods that allow fashion designers to easily create new garment designs and patterns
Fariborz Taghipour
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Ultraviolet reactors that operate with LEDs for water and air purification, and sensing hazardous gases or pollutants
Mohammad Zarifi
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus
Cel: 250-807-8874
Email: mohammad.zarifi@ubc.ca
- Instrumentation systems based on microwave portable sensors, for potential use in environmental monitoring, biomedical sensing, and security and safety applications
UBC-supported ventures exhibiting at the summit: Durabrace, FraXure, CEP, Embrace, Meatme.ca
