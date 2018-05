Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Margot Kidder, actress who found movie stardom in ‘Superman,’ dies at 69

The New York Times published an obituary for Margaret Ruth Kidder, an actress and UBC alumna.

She was most well known for playing Lois Lane in the 1978 Superman film and three sequels.

The story also appeared in the Toronto Star.