Is Ottawa’s honeymoon with Silicon Valley coming to an end?

Taylor Owen, a UBC digital media and global affairs professor, spoke to the Toronto Star for a story about how Silicon Valley investment in Canada was a crucial part of the Liberal Party’s economic agenda.

“Clearly they perceive it in Canada’s economic interest to incentivize and convince foreign direct investment from the tech sector to invest in Canada,” Owen said.