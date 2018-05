Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is climate change to blame for B.C.’s floods? It’s complicated

Brett Gilley, a UBC professor in earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, spoke to CBC about B.C. floods.

He said it’s too early to determine whether the recent flooding events are a direct result of climate change.