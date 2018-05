Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Initiative links academia, private sector to drive innovation

Business in Vancouver highlighted Primary Peptides, a company developing medical technology founded by three UBC professors.

The company is now close to beginning its first clinical trial on humans for new stroke medicine.