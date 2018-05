Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How income affects the brain

The Atlantic quoted Jiaying Zhao, a UBC psychology professor, for an article about a new study from the University of Texas at Dallas connecting lower socioeconomic status to detrimental brain changes.

Zhao, who was not involved in the study, explained how research shows “chronic poverty can influence brain anatomy.”