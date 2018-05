Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Foodies gentrify Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Tyee published an article by Zachary Hyde, a UBC sociology PhD candidate who studies gentrification, housing and the politics of urban development.

Hyde talked about the Downtown Eastside’s restaurant revival. “In the Downtown Eastside, newcomer restaurant owners and their customers have rejected overt snobbery in favour of more casual and affordable dining options,” he wrote. “However, what makes for an affordable meal is highly relative in an unequal society.”