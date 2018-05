Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earliest version of our alphabet possibly discovered

Live Science reported that Thomas Schneider, a UBC professor of Egyptology and Near Eastern studies, found what could be the earliest example of our alphabet on a 3,400-year-old inscribed piece of Egyptian pottery.

Schneider said the discovery “would be the first historical attestation of ‘our’ alphabet sequence.”