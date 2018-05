Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Critics question Vancouver councillor’s cannabis motion

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Rielle Capler, a UBC PhD candidate who researches cannabis policy, after a motion from a Vancouver city councillor seeking to increase scrutiny of cannabis dispensaries.

Capler cited research by Canada’s department of justice that found organized crime was involved in only five per cent of a random sample of 500 cannabis production cases.