Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

All cancer patients should be prescribed exercise: Australian guidelines

CBC interviewed Kristin Campbell, a physiotherapist and professor with UBC’s department of physical therapy, about the need for cancer patients to exercise.

Campbell said the cancer-related medical community has been “late to the party” when it comes to incorporating exercise into primary care.