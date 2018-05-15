BC Tech summit 2018

The #BCTECH Summit runs from May 14-16, 2018.

UBC researchers showcase work at #BCTECH Summit

Media Advisories

May 15, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

UBC researchers will be available today to discuss their projects on the Research Runway at the #BCTECH Summit:

Shahria Alam and Anas Issa
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus
Cel: 250-212-9200 (Shahria Alam)
Cel: 250-317-3860 (Anas Issa)

  • Spring-based piston bracing system that could reduce seismic damage and keep structures serviceable after an earthquake

Damon Gilmour
Department of Chemistry
Email: dgilmour@chem.ubc.ca

  • Novel polyethylene materials demonstrating adhesive properties, self-healing properties, chemical responsive properties and anti-microbial potential

Hyeju Jang and Amon Ge
Department of Computer Science
Cel: 778-580-9113 (Hyeju Jang)
Email: amon@cs.ubc.ca (Amon Ge)

  • Software that analyzes large amounts of conversational data, showing hierarchical topic structures and general sentiment about particular topics

Victoria Lemieux
School of Library, Archival and Information Studies
Cel: 778-926-8148
Email: v.lemieux@ubc.ca

  • Blockchain technology for medical records, digital identity, land transaction records, scaling Bitcoin and more

Xiaonan Lu
Lu Food Safety Engineering Laboratory
Email: xiaonan.lu@ubc.ca

  • User-friendly and cost-effective techniques for detecting contaminants and adulterants in food products

Joanna McGrenere
Department of Computer Science
Email: Joanna@cs.ubc.ca

  • Help Kiosk, a collaboration with Samsung R&D Canada, is an augmented large display system that helps older adults learn how to use their smartphones

Asha Srinivasan
Department of Civil Engineering
Cel: 778-985-9481
Email: ashasrin@mail.ubc.ca

  • Groundbreaking solids-destruction technology that could change the way sewage is treated and handled

Fariborz Taghipour
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

  • Ultraviolet reactors that operate with LEDs for water and air purification, and sensing hazardous gases or pollutants

Michiel van de Panne
Department of Computer Science
Email: van@cs.ubc.ca

  • Using machine learning and physics to develop digital humans that respond in realistic and interactive ways to their surrounding world, learning skills of ever-increasing difficulty.

UBC-supported ventures exhibiting at the summit: ScopeSys, Carbonet, Aeriosense, Genexys, Happipad, Umbracity

Visit Innovation UBC for more information about UBC at the #BCTECH Summit. To request an interview with Gail Murphy, UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation, please contact Erik Rolfsen at 604-209-3048.

Find other stories about:

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604.822.2644
Cell: 604.209.3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca