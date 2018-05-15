UBC researchers showcase work at #BCTECH Summit

UBC researchers will be available today to discuss their projects on the Research Runway at the #BCTECH Summit:
Shahria Alam and Anas Issa
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus
Cel: 250-212-9200 (Shahria Alam)
Cel: 250-317-3860 (Anas Issa)
- Spring-based piston bracing system that could reduce seismic damage and keep structures serviceable after an earthquake
Damon Gilmour
Department of Chemistry
Email: dgilmour@chem.ubc.ca
- Novel polyethylene materials demonstrating adhesive properties, self-healing properties, chemical responsive properties and anti-microbial potential
Hyeju Jang and Amon Ge
Department of Computer Science
Cel: 778-580-9113 (Hyeju Jang)
Email: amon@cs.ubc.ca (Amon Ge)
- Software that analyzes large amounts of conversational data, showing hierarchical topic structures and general sentiment about particular topics
Victoria Lemieux
School of Library, Archival and Information Studies
Cel: 778-926-8148
Email: v.lemieux@ubc.ca
- Blockchain technology for medical records, digital identity, land transaction records, scaling Bitcoin and more
Xiaonan Lu
Lu Food Safety Engineering Laboratory
Email: xiaonan.lu@ubc.ca
- User-friendly and cost-effective techniques for detecting contaminants and adulterants in food products
Joanna McGrenere
Department of Computer Science
Email: Joanna@cs.ubc.ca
- Help Kiosk, a collaboration with Samsung R&D Canada, is an augmented large display system that helps older adults learn how to use their smartphones
Asha Srinivasan
Department of Civil Engineering
Cel: 778-985-9481
Email: ashasrin@mail.ubc.ca
- Groundbreaking solids-destruction technology that could change the way sewage is treated and handled
Fariborz Taghipour
Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Ultraviolet reactors that operate with LEDs for water and air purification, and sensing hazardous gases or pollutants
Michiel van de Panne
Department of Computer Science
Email: van@cs.ubc.ca
- Using machine learning and physics to develop digital humans that respond in realistic and interactive ways to their surrounding world, learning skills of ever-increasing difficulty.
UBC-supported ventures exhibiting at the summit: ScopeSys, Carbonet, Aeriosense, Genexys, Happipad, Umbracity
Visit Innovation UBC for more information about UBC at the #BCTECH Summit. To request an interview with Gail Murphy, UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation, please contact Erik Rolfsen at 604-209-3048.