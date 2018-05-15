Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers showcase work at #BCTECH Summit Media Advisories

UBC researchers will be available today to discuss their projects on the Research Runway at the #BCTECH Summit:

Shahria Alam and Anas Issa

School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan campus

Cel: 250-212-9200 (Shahria Alam)

Cel: 250-317-3860 (Anas Issa)

Spring-based piston bracing system that could reduce seismic damage and keep structures serviceable after an earthquake

Damon Gilmour

Department of Chemistry

Email: dgilmour@chem.ubc.ca

Novel polyethylene materials demonstrating adhesive properties, self-healing properties, chemical responsive properties and anti-microbial potential

Hyeju Jang and Amon Ge

Department of Computer Science

Cel: 778-580-9113 (Hyeju Jang)

Email: amon@cs.ubc.ca (Amon Ge)

Software that analyzes large amounts of conversational data, showing hierarchical topic structures and general sentiment about particular topics

Victoria Lemieux

School of Library, Archival and Information Studies

Cel: 778-926-8148

Email: v.lemieux@ubc.ca

Blockchain technology for medical records, digital identity, land transaction records, scaling Bitcoin and more

Xiaonan Lu

Lu Food Safety Engineering Laboratory

Email: xiaonan.lu@ubc.ca

User-friendly and cost-effective techniques for detecting contaminants and adulterants in food products

Joanna McGrenere

Department of Computer Science

Email: Joanna@cs.ubc.ca

Help Kiosk, a collaboration with Samsung R&D Canada, is an augmented large display system that helps older adults learn how to use their smartphones

Asha Srinivasan

Department of Civil Engineering

Cel: 778-985-9481

Email: ashasrin@mail.ubc.ca

Groundbreaking solids-destruction technology that could change the way sewage is treated and handled

Fariborz Taghipour

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering

Ultraviolet reactors that operate with LEDs for water and air purification, and sensing hazardous gases or pollutants

Michiel van de Panne

Department of Computer Science

Email: van@cs.ubc.ca

Using machine learning and physics to develop digital humans that respond in realistic and interactive ways to their surrounding world, learning skills of ever-increasing difficulty.

UBC-supported ventures exhibiting at the summit: ScopeSys, Carbonet, Aeriosense, Genexys, Happipad, Umbracity

Visit Innovation UBC for more information about UBC at the #BCTECH Summit. To request an interview with Gail Murphy, UBC’s vice-president of research and innovation, please contact Erik Rolfsen at 604-209-3048.